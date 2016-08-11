BRIEF-Qiwi reports Q2 earnings per share rub 11.25

Aug 11 Qiwi Plc
* Qiwi announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Board of directors approves dividend of 22 cents per share
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share rub 21.02
* Qiwi Plc sees 2016 total adjusted net revenue is expected
to increase by 2% to 5% over 2015
* Qiwi Plc sees 2016 adjusted net profit is expected to
increase by 5% to 10% over 2015
* "Continue to believe that increased transparency in kiosk
market has already improved our market share"
* Qtrly earnings per share RUB 11.25
* Qtrly total adjusted net revenue increased 4% to rub 2,619
million ($40.8 million)
* Kiosk network in Russia was affected by enhanced controls
that central bank of russia has implemented
* Qiwi Plc sees downward trends and weaker demand for money
remittance services can negatively affect our volumes and
revenues in this category
* Macroeconomic conditions continue to adversely affect
purchasing power of russian population as decreasing wages put
pressure on disposable income
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: