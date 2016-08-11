BRIEF-Alibaba posts earnings of $0.44/ADS for quarter ended June 30

Aug 11 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd:

* Alibaba Group announces June quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per ADS $0.44

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per ADS $0.74

* GMV transacted on taobao marketplace in quarter ended June 30, 2016 was RMB508 billion (US$76 billion), an increase of 19%

* China retail marketplaces had 434 million annual active buyers in 12 months ended June 30, 2016, compared to 423 million in 12 months ended march 31

* Qtrly GMV transacted on china retail marketplaces RMB837 billion (US$126 billion), an increase of RMB164 billion (US$25 billion), or 24% y-o-y

* Achieved "higher monetization of mobile users than non-mobile users for first time" this quarter

* Qtrly revenue was RMB32,154 million (US$4,838 million), an increase of 59% year-over-year

* Mobile maus on china retail marketplaces grew to 427 million in month ended June 30, 2016, compared to 410 million in month ended march 31

* Mobile GMV transacted on our china retail marketplaces in quarter ended June 30, 2016 was RMB626 billion (US$94 billion), an increase of 69%

* "expect that our share-based compensation expense will continue to be affected by changes in fair value of our shares and ant financial shares"

* Adjusted EBITDA increased by 41% to RMB14,963 million (US$2,251 million) in quarter ended June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: