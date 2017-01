Aug 11 Bankers Petroleum Ltd

* Bankers Petroleum announces 2016 second quarter financial and operational results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.083

* Q2 revenue $41 million

* Oil sales for Q2 of 2016 averaged 15,023 bopd compared to 17,280 bopd for previous quarter

* Production in Q3 of 2016 to date is 15,358 bopd, 3 percent lower than Q2 average of 15,934 bopd

* Bankers Petroleum Ltd says average oil production for three months ended June 30, 2016 was 15,934 bopd compared to 20,050 bopd in Q2 of 2015