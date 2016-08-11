BRIEF-Care Capital Properties Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.79

Aug 11 Care Capital Properties Inc :
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.79
* Q2 FFO per share $0.77
* Care capital properties reports second quarter 2016
results
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.92 to $2.98
* 2016 National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts
(NAREIT) FFO range is now expected to be between $2.85 and $2.91
per diluted common share
* Raising its 2016 normalized FFO guidance range to $2.92 to
$2.98 per diluted common share
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises 2016 guidance
* 2016 NAREIT FFO range is now expected to be between $2.85
and $2.91 per diluted common share
* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: