BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

Aug 11 Ultra Petroleum Corp :
* Ultra Petroleum reports second quarter 2016 financial and
operating results and provides business outlook
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* During Q2, board approved an increase to capital budget
from $260.0 million to $295.0. million
* To use additional capex to drill additional development
wells in Wyoming & complete some of co's drilled but uncompleted
wells in Utah
* Day exclusivity period, during which co has exclusive
right to propose a reorganization plan to court, expires on
August 29, 2016
* Ultra Petroleum says has applied for an extension to
exclusivity period and is confident one will be granted
* Says recently provided its creditors with a long-term
asset development plan and multi-year business outlook
* Ultra Petroleum says development plan provided to
creditors assumes revenue outlook of $1.01 billion for 2017,
$1.40 billion for 2018, and $1.30 billion for 2018
* Ultra Petroleum says development plan provided to
creditors assumes production forecast of 303 BCFE for 2017, 382
BCFE for 2018, and 456 BCFE for 2019
* Q2 2016 production of natural gas and oil was 70.8 BCFE
versus 70.5 BCFE in Q2 2015
* Production for 2016 is expected to range between 277 - 284
BCFE
