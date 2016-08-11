BRIEF-Macy's Q2 EPS $0.54 excluding items

Aug 11 Macy's, Inc. :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 same store sales fell 2 percent
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.15 to $3.40 excluding
items
* Year guidance
* Q2 sales $5.866 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.75 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Company remains confident in its previously provided
guidance for full-year 2016
* Comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis were down
by 2.0 percent in q2
* Expects full-year 2016 comparable sales on an owned plus
licensed basis sales to decrease in range of 3 percent to 4
percent
* FY earnings per share view $3.26, revenue view $25.81
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On an owned basis, q2 comparable sales declined by 2.6
percent
* Company had decided to suspend its repurchase program but
will consider resuming stock buybacks in second half of 2016
* In q3, Macy's is closing stores in North Hollywood, CA,
and West Valley City, UT
* Company announced plans to close approximately 100
full-line macy's locations
