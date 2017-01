Aug 11 United Natural Foods Inc :

* United Natural Foods, inc. announces acquisition of Gourmet Guru, inc.

* Deal for undisclosed amount, in an all cash transaction

* Transaction expected to be neutral to fiscal 2017 earnings and modestly accretive in fiscal 2018

* Deal expected to be modestly accretive to unfi's earnings in fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: