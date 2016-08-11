版本:
BRIEF-Intellicheck Q2 loss per share $0.19

Aug 11 Intellicheck Mobilisa Inc :

* Q2 loss per share $0.19

* Intellicheck mobilisa announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 59 percent to $940,400 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

