BRIEF-1347 Property Insurance Holdings posts Q2 earnings $0.22/shr

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 11 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc announces 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.22
* Qtrly net premiums earned increased 20.2 pct to $7.5 million from $6.3 million
* Qtrly net combined ratio was 76.4 pct; compared with 106.9 pct in prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.