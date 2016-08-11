BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday Reports Q4 & Fiscal Year 2016 results

Aug 11 Ruby Tuesday Inc
* Q4 revenue $279.3 million
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year
2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.46
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 to $0.09
* Qtrly same-restaurant sales declined 3.7% following a 1.7%
decline in Q4 of prior fiscal year
* Ruby Tuesday Inc qtrly adjusted net income was $6.3
million, or $0.10 per diluted share
* Announced plans to streamline organization, improve
financial profitability
* During Q4, four corporate-owned Ruby Tuesday restaurants
were closed and one was opened
* 95 underperforming restaurant locations will cease
operations by September 2016
* One domestic franchised Ruby Tuesday restaurant was closed
in Q4
* Sees fiscal year 2017 same-restaurant sales of flat to up
2% for comparable fifty-two week period ending May 30, 2017
* Sees fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures ranging from
$38 million to $42 million
* Expect macro environment to remain challenging for some
time; taking necessary steps to change trajectory of business
* Fresh start initiative will be achieved through execution
of several key strategies including an asset rationalization
plan
* Fresh start initiatives will be rolled out in phases
across multiple markets throughout coming quarters
* Estimates that it will incur $72 million to $81 million in
pre-tax charges related to restaurant closures in FY 2017
* Determined that it was in company's best interest to close
approximately 95 underperforming restaurants
* "Full-time and part-time employees impacted by closures
will be offered positions in nearby restaurants where possible"
* Expects to receive cash proceeds of about $35 million-$45
million from corporate-owned properties sale closed as part of
asset rationalization plan
