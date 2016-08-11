版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-Altus Group Q2 revenue view C$110.8 million

Aug 11 Altus Group Ltd

* Altus Group reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Altus Group Ltd says Q2 consolidated revenues increased 5.0% to $110.0 million

* Altus Group ltd says Q2 consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased 11.3% to $18.3 million

* Q2 revenue view C$110.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

