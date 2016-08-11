BRIEF-Guyana goldfields reports Q2 EPS of $0.05

Aug 11 Guyana Goldfields Inc
* Guyana Goldfields inc. Reports second quarter 2016
results; sold 36,585 ounces of gold generating $11.6m in free
cash flow and net earnings of $0.05 per share
* Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* 2016 production guidance increased to 140,000 to 160,000
ounces of gold
* For quarter sold 36,585 ounces of gold at average realized
gold price of $1,269/ounce, generating gross Q2 revenues of
$46.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.08, revenue view c$51.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says all-in sustaining cost guidance for 2016 was
increased from $637 to $687 per ounce to $670 to $720 per ounce
