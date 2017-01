Aug 11 Amedica Corp

* Amedica Corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Total product revenue was $4.0 million in Q2 of 2016 as compared to $4.8 million in same period of 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.40

* Says "we expect that our commercial sales expansion strategy will be substantially completed during Q3"