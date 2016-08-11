版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-1347 Property Insurance Holdings announces Q2 results

Aug 11 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Qtrly net premiums earned increased 20.2% to $7.5 million from $6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐