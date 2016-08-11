版本:
BRIEF-Mid-Con Energy announces closing of Permian acquisition

Aug 11 Mid-con Energy Partners Lp

* Mid-Con energy partners, lp announces closing of permian acquisition, strategic preferred investment, and conforming borrowing base

* Says co and its lenders executed amendment no. 10 to partnership's credit agreement on august 11, 2016

* Con energy partners lp - pro forma for net proceeds from permian acquisition and offering, debt outstanding will be approximately $133 million

* Con energy partners says amendment increasing conforming borrowing base of partnership's senior secured revolving credit facility to $140 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

