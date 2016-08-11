BRIEF-Mid-Con Energy announces closing of Permian acquisition

Aug 11 Mid-con Energy Partners Lp
* Mid-Con energy partners, lp announces closing of permian
acquisition, strategic preferred investment, and conforming
borrowing base
* Says co and its lenders executed amendment no. 10 to
partnership's credit agreement on august 11, 2016
* Con energy partners lp - pro forma for net proceeds from
permian acquisition and offering, debt outstanding will be
approximately $133 million
* Con energy partners says amendment increasing conforming
borrowing base of partnership's senior secured revolving credit
facility to $140 million
