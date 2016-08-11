BRIEF-Argonaut Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.00

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 11 Argonaut Gold Inc
* Argonaut gold announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $39.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.00
* Qtrly basic adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Plans to invest a total of $34 million on capital expenditures and exploration initiatives in 2016
* "at operations,q2 production did not meet expectations due to mine sequencing leading to more sulphide"
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly production of 29,237 geos
* Qtrly geos sold 31,230 versus 36,547 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.