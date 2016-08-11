BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics Inc posts qtrly loss $0.06/shr

Aug 11 Horizon North Logistics Inc
* Horizon North Logistics Inc announces results for the
quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Horizon North Logistics Inc says" in manufacturing and
rentals operations, we expect second half of year will continue
to be challenging"
* Horizon North Logistics says co does not see any
significant indicators which would cause corporation to change
its outlook for remainder of year
* Horizon North Logistics Inc qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Acquisition of Empire Camps is anticipated to be completed
in Q3 & will add revenue and EBITDAS likely in Q4 of 2016
* Qtrly revenue $ 52.5 million versus $84.9 million
* "expect strong demand associated with post fire activities
to be short lived"
