BRIEF-Twin Butte Energy qtrly FFO per share $0.02

Aug 11 Twin Butte Energy Ltd

* Twin Butte Energy announces second quarter financial results and provides arrangement agreement update

* Qtrly loss per share $0.48

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.02

