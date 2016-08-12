版本:
2016年 8月 12日

BRIEF-Magellan Aerospace Corp qtrly net income per share C$0.38

Aug 11 Magellan Aerospace Corp

* Q2 revenue C$252.7 million versus I/B/E/S view C$255.9 million

* Magellan Aerospace Corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly net income per share C$0.38

