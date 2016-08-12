版本:
BRIEF-Valeura qtrly FFO C$2.1 million versus C$1.97 million

Aug 11 Valeura Energy Inc

* Valeura announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Qtrly funds flow from operations C$2.1 million versus C$1.97 million

* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas revenues C$4.8 million versus C$4.3 million

