BRIEF-Glacier Media q2 adjusted net income per share $0.04

Aug 11 Glacier Media Inc

* Glacier reports second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted revenue $60.6 million versus $70.9 million last year

* Q2 adjusted net income per share $0.04

