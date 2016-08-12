版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 08:30 BJT

BRIEF-Chesswood announces second quarter results for 2016

Aug 11 Chesswood Group Ltd

* Chesswood announces second quarter results for 2016

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.22 Further company coverage:

