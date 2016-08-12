版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-Cequence Energy Qtrly FFO per share $0.01

Aug 11 Cequence Energy Ltd

* Cequence energy announces second quarter financial and operating results

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.01

* Qtrly total revenue $11.3 million versus $21.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

