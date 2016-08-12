版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 08:32 BJT

BRIEF-Westernone Q2 loss per share from continuing operations $0.66

Aug 11 Westernone Inc

* Westernone inc. Announces 2016 q2 results and appoints new director

* Q2 loss per share from continuing operations $0.66

* Q2 revenue $25.2 million versus $ 62.0 million last year Source text for Eikon: nMKWHZjhJa Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐