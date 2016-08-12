版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 08:33 BJT

BRIEF-Black Diamond Group Q2 revenue c$34.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$36.7 million

Aug 11 Black Diamond Group Ltd

* Q2 revenue c$34.4 million versus i/b/e/s view c$36.7 million

* Black diamond announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: nMKWR8vqxa Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐