公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-United Community Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.20

Aug 11 United Community Bancorp Inc

* United community bancorp reports fourth quarter and year end results

* Net income of $810,000, or $0.20 per diluted share, for quarter ended june 30, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

