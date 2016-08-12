版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 08:35 BJT

BRIEF-Canexus Q2 income from continuing operations C$3.9 million

Aug 11 Canexus Corp

* Canexus announces 2016 second quarter results

* Qtrly income from continuing operations C$3.9 million Source text for Eikon: nCCNbQBBTr Further company coverage:

