BRIEF-Mandalay resources Q2 revenue $54.2 versus $50.8 million last year

Aug 11 Mandalay Resources Corp

* Mandalay resources corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend

* Consolidated net income before special items of $5.2 million, or $0.01 per share

* Q2 revenue $54.2 versus $50.8 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

