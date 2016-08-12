版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 08:37 BJT

BRIEF-BNK Petroleum qtrly loss per share $0.03

Aug 11 Bnk Petroleum Inc

* Bnk Petroleum Inc announces 2nd quarter 2016 results

* Average production for q2 of 2016 was 1,149 boepd, a decrease of 23% compared to q2 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Oil and gas gross revenues totaled $3,157,000 in q2 2016 versus $5,335,000 in q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: nCNWP96VLa Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐