2016年 8月 12日

BRIEF-Canlan Ice sports qtrly loss per share $0.28

Aug 11 Canlan Ice Sports Corp

* Canlan reports strong Q2 ebitda and continues dividend

* Qtrly loss per share $0.28

* Q2 revenue of $18.2 million increased by $0.7 million or 4.0 % compared to 2015; Source text for Eikon: nGNXMZICZa Further company coverage:

