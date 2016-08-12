版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 08:40 BJT

BRIEF-Critical Control Q2 sales c$1.5 million

Aug 11 Critical Control Energy Services Corp

* Critical control announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 sales c$1.5 million

* Material drop in non-recurring revenue is expected to continue through 2016 Source text for Eikon: nMKW3tcp9a Further company coverage:

