BRIEF-Callidus capital q2 earnings per share $0.73

Aug 11 Callidus Capital Corp

* Callidus capital reports results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 revenue of $45.9 million, up 17%

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.23 excluding items Source text for Eikon: nCNWZjMXca Further company coverage:

