BRIEF-Timmins Gold raising production guidance for 2016

Aug 11 Timmins Gold Corp

* Timmins gold reports cash flow from operations of $11.5 million for q2 2016

* Raising production guidance for 2016 from 75,000 - 85,000 ounces to 90,000 - 100,000 ounces

* Qtrly metal revenues were $33.1 million, compared to $27.8 million during q2 2015

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 gold ounces sold 26.5 million versus 22.9 million last year Source text for Eikon: nMKWqLsrQa Further company coverage:

