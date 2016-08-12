版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-Northwest healthcare properties REIT Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22

Aug 11 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22

* Qtrly revenues from investment properties of $64.2 million, increase of 43% over same period last year

* Q2 affo per unit of $0.22 Source text for Eikon: nCNW8m08ja Further company coverage:

