公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-Hardwoods qtrly earnings per share $0.32

Aug 11 Hardwoods Distribution Inc

* Hardwoods announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales rose 9.5 percent to C$157 million

* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.0625per share

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

