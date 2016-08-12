版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 16:18 BJT

BRIEF-UTStarcom Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.13

Aug 12 Utstarcom Holdings Corp

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 revenue fell 35 percent to $20 million

* UTStarcom reports unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $15 million to $20 million

* For Q3 of 2016, company expects to generate non-gaap revenue in range of $15 million to $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

