2016年 8月 12日

BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund Q2 earnings per unit $0.683

Aug 12 Boyd Group Income Fund :

* Boyd Group Income Fund reports second quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per unit $0.683

* Qtrly sales increased by 18.8% to $331.0 million from $278.7 million in 2015, including same-store sales increases of 5.1%

* Qtrly adjusted net earnings per unit $0.756

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.69, revenue view C$322.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

