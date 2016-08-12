BRIEF-China Pharma Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.06

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 China Pharma Holdings Inc :
* China Pharma Holdings Inc reports second quarter financial results
* Q2 revenue fell 37.6 percent to $3.5 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.06
* Company recognized an impairment loss for advance payments made to the laboratories in amount of $822,539 during Q2
* During Q2, co reviewed contracts relating to advances made for purchases of intangible assets with independent laboratories
* Following review, co determined two advance payments made by co for two formulas to two independent laboratories were impaired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.