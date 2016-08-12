BRIEF-Xinyuan Real Estate Q2 earnings per American Depositary Share $0.39

Aug 12 Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd :

* Q2 revenue rose 36.9 percent to $376.6 million

* Doubles quarterly dividend payment

* Qtrly earnings per American Depositary Share $0.39

* Says is raising its previously announced financial forecast for FY

* Says is raising its previously announced financial forecast for FY

* Sees FY expects contract sales to grow approximately 30% and net income to grow approximately 50% compared to 2015