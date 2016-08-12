版本:
BRIEF-Fennec Pharmaceuticals posts Q2 loss of $0.06/share

Aug 12 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Fennec provides corporate update and announces second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

