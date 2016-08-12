BRIEF-Acorn International Q2 rev $3.9 mln; expands share buyback program

Aug 12 Acorn International Inc

* Acorn International reports financial results for the second quarter of 2016, expands share repurchase program

* Q2 revenue $3.9 million versus $8.1 million

* Expands share repurchase program

* Company plans to fund share repurchases from its existing cash balance

* Increased repurchase authority under stock repurchase program so that up to $4 million worth of its adss can be repurchased