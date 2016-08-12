BRIEF-Sanchez Production reported Q2 net loss per unit of $4.37

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Aug 12 Sanchez Production Partners LP
* Sanchez production partners reports second quarter 2016 results
* Sees 2016 Adjusted EBITDA (A Non GAAP financial measure) will range from $54 million to $60 million
* Qtrly net loss per unit $4.37
* Qtrly total production 304 MBOE versus 402 MBOE
* Qtrly total revenue $12.3 million versus $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.