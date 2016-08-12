版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-Department of the Army awards Leidos Prime Contract

Aug 12 Leidos Holdings Inc

* Department of the Army awards Leidos Prime Contract

* Total contract value of $99 million if options are exercised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

