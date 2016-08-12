版本:
BRIEF-Liberty Media prices private offering of $444,614,000

Aug 12 Liberty Media :

* Liberty media prices private offering of $444,614,000 of 2.25% exchangeable senior debentures due 2046

* Interest will be payable quarterly on march 31, june 30, september 30 and december 31 of each year, commencing december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

