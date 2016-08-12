BRIEF-Armstrong Flooring Q2 adjusted EPS $0.41

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 Armstrong Flooring Inc :
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41
* Q2 sales $323.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $335.1 million
* Armstrong flooring reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says have revised full year 2016 financial outlook
* Sees fy adjusted net sales to be in range of $1,205 million to $1,235 million
* Says "total revenues were challenged by industry price pressures and weakness in pacific rim region"
* To spend between $45 million to $50 million for capital expenditures in 2016
* Armstrong flooring inc sees adjusted ebitda to be in range of $70 million to $80 million in full year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.