2016年 8月 12日

BRIEF-Enservco reports Q2 loss per share $0.06

Aug 12 Enservco Corp

* Enservco reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue fell 27 percent to $4.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $5.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

