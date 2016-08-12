版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-ProNAi Therapeutics Q2 net loss of $12.9 mln

Aug 12 ProNAi Therapeutics Inc :

* ProNAi Therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly net loss of $12.9 million compared to a net loss of $15.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

