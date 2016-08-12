版本:
BRIEF-TerraVest Capital Q3 loss per share $0.01

Aug 12 TerraVest Capital Inc :

* TerraVest announces third quarter results for fiscal 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

