公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-ProMIS Neurosciences reports Q2 net loss of $711,942

Aug 12 ProMIS Neurosciences Inc

* ProMIS Neurosciences announces second quarter 2016 results

* Says net loss for three months ended June 30, 2016 was $711,942 compared to $279,596 for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

