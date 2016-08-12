版本:
BRIEF-Endo to continue collecting, analyzing data relating to OPANA ER

Aug 12 Endo International Plc :

* Endo announces OPANA ER regulatory update

* Plans to continue collecting and analyzing epidemiological data relating to OPANA ER

* Financial projections for 2016 did not assume approval of SNDA

* Says has decided to withdraw its supplemental new drug application (SNDA) relating to specific abuse deterrent labeling for OPANA ER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

